Moffat Mungazi Sports Correspondent

FORMER CAPS United forward Phineas Bamusi has challenged his Triangle teammates to continue powering on and remain consistent in order to achieve their set goals for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Mutare-born winger, for his part, says he is geared to raise his game and shift into top gear so as to help the team secure their best and highest-placed finish in the club’s history.

The Sugar Boys are placed fourth on the log standings and although they appear out of running for the championship Bamusi, however, still believes they can finish in the top four.

“As Triangle we are on the right track and in line to meet our targets; it’s so far so good. The idea is to keep working hard and continue pushing ourselves without relenting as we chase our goal to finish as high up as we can.

“We want to challenge for everything available without putting ourselves under any pressure.

“As such, we are thoroughly prepared for the remainder of the season,” Bamusi told Post Sport this week.

Having scored six goals and conceding only two in their last three outings, including an away 2-0 victory over CAPS United, making their Gibbo home an impregnable fortress, the speedster said, is important in their pursuit of positive results and consistency

“Picking up from our victory over Bulawayo City at home last weekend, we will be out to turn Triangle into a force very difficult to beat at Gibbo Stadium, without dropping any but picking up maximum points only. We might have lost here in the past, but we seek to make the most of home advantage while also picking points on the road so that we remain consistent,” the talented Dangamvura-bred star said, declaring the Lowveld side’s preparedness for the remainder of the season.

Although the Triangle have blown hot and cold over the season, with their fluctuating form swinging them in and out of the top four on the Premiership standings, Bamusi insists they have what it takes to grind out results and continue challenging for all there is to play for.

“We want to fight for everything available and are confident that we have a team capable of delivering.

“The squad is growing stronger as a group and there is always room for improvement.

“We are in fourth position, yet are not far off the mark as we trail Chicken Inn, who are third, by only three points.

“At the end of the season, we want to finish on a high note,” Bamusi, whose power play thrives on pace and hugging the touchline on the wide areas, said.

With 41 points from 24 games, Triangle have had a decent outing which has seen them walloping Harare giants Dynamos 3-0 and completing a double over CAPS United while also taking points off reigning champions FC Platinum and Highlanders in goalless draws.

With three goals and four assists to his name in the current campaign, the ex-Mutare Boys High pupil added that he relishes the new challenge at Triangle after switching base from the capital to the Lowveld.

Bamusi joined Triangle from the Green Machine and is contracted until the end of the season.

The former Buffaloes and Mutare United player also cherishes his reunion with coach Taurai Mangwiro under whom he played at Harare City in 2014.

