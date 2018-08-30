Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A GOKWE family is appealing for assistance for their 11 year- old son, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, at birth and has never walked.

The family is appealing to well-wishers to donate a wheelchair, as well as funds to send the boy to school.

Over the past 11 years, Nyasa Zhou has developed rough hands and hardened skin on his knees, as he has had to crawl his entire life. Born into an underprivileged family, Nyasha has only gone as far as ECD level.

Being limited in terms of mobility Nyasha, can only imagine or perhaps stare with envy as able bodied children are at play. His mother, Ms Nomsa Zhou (27) said as a family they were in a predicament and that her son’s condition was very dire.

“He is our first born of our three children. I don’t work and can’t afford to send him to special needs schools. I am therefore appealing to well-wishers for assistance. He is in need of a wheelchair for him to get around.

“We are also trying to raise $600 for him to undergo medical observation in Harare to ascertain the extent of his condition,” said Ms Zhou.

