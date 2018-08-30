Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

OUT of contract player, Prince “Mgadafi” Dube will not feature for Highlanders this weekend despite training with the team as he is yet to sign with the club.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube dampened fans expectation of seeing the speedy striker in action for Bosso again stating that Prince was not contracted to the club. Bosso’s chief administrator said Mgadafi had only asked to train with Bosso but is not in their books hence he will not play on Sunday against Ngezi.

“Any Highlanders son who comes and asks to train with the team will be accommodated as long as the technical department does not feel there will be disturbance to their training programme. He is not our player and if he becomes our player we will say so, but you have to understand there are processes around player transfers, they do not just happen as we might wish, there are guidelines to be followed and timelines to be met,” he said, speaking during the club’s weekly press conference today.

The prospect of Mgadafi making a return overdrive following reports the striker had been released from his contract with SuperSport United.

Highlanders coach, Madinda Ndlovu said while he might have been interested in having Prince in his squad, the transfer window has closed and Bosso has a full complement of 30 players on their books making it unlikely the player will be signed for the remainder of this season.

