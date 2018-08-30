The two Vice Presidents of the Republic of Zimbabwe have been sworn-in at State House in Harare today at a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in attendance.

First to take his oath of office before CJ Malaba was Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga. Vice President Kembo Mohadi then followed and took his oath of office before the Chief Justice.

The two VPs pledged to uphold the constitution and discharge their duties to the best of their abilities. They were both accompanied by their spouses and later held a photo session with President Mnangagwa, CJ Malaba and family members. The swearing of the two VPs follows the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.—www.zbc.co.zw

