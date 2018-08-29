Germany Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Gerd Muller paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa today

HARARE – Zimbabwe and Germany are set to establish a Joint Permanent Economic Commission to ensure implementation and monitoring of economic bilateral agreements.

A high powered Germany delegation led by its Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Gerd Muller paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa where issues of bilateral economic cooperation were discussed.

Among key agreements was the establishment of a Joint Permanent Economic Commission which will monitor implementation of economic agreements.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo says Germany has shown total commitment to various economic partnership and renewed cooperation.

The German envoy has congratulated President Mnangagwa for conducting a free and fair election and above all allowed the court process to be conducted in a transparent manner.

Germany is one of key economic financiers and issues so far discussed give an indication of the confidence bestowed on the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

