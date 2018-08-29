Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conveyed his condolences to the families of four Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Lions Den Silo Complex workers who died in an explosion on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the President said he was saddened by the incident.

“I learnt with deep sadness of the death of four Zimbabwean workers as a result of an explosion at the GMB Lions Den Silo Complex. The four died in the line of duty as they sought to secure our Strategic Grain Reserves stored at many sites which include Lions Den. While investigations are still underway, initial indications point to a possible electrical fault exacerbated by combustible gases in tunnels which sadly may have cause the fatal explosion,” he said.

He added: “On behalf of the party Zanu-PF , Government and on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families which have lost their loved ones. In the same vein I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the valiant rescue efforts that followed the explosion. Our nation applauds those brave souls who put their own lives at risk in a bid to help the trapped four. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

The President said he has instructed the relevant Government arms to ensure that appropriate State assistance is extended to all those caught up in the explosion.

In addition, he said he has directed that all the silos in the country immediately undergo safety checks and that the necessary remedial and preventative measures be promptly undertaken and instituted in order to avert any such mishaps no and in the future.

A massive explosion occurred at the grain depot in Mashonaland West and it was so powerful that it ripped through reinforced concrete structures and caused fire.

