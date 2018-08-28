THE Gospel Divas show held in the United Kingdom on Saturday brought together Zimbabwean female gospel musicians in a development which saw them resolving to work together during future shows.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Part of the Zimbabwean delegation that performed at the Gospel Divas concert

The local entourage of Olinda Ziwenga-Marowa, Mercy Mutsvene-Nheta, Barbara Chivaura, Jennifer Maneni, Sandra Chirenje, Tyra Chikocho and Mimie Mutz shared the stage with their UK-based counterparts Rhoda Tongagara, Carol Nyakudya, Angie Lindiwe, Esther Mukazika-Matanga and LinRoc.

The show, which was held in Leceister, was organised by Barbara Chikosi of the Red Rose Entertainment and Ebenezer Promotions’ Timothy Ngwenya.

Gospel fans flocked to Salvation Army Hall to witness live on stage their favourite female gospel music ministers.

Tongogara told NewsDay Life & Style from the UK yesterday that the Gospel Divas concept was a great idea that has brought together Zimbabwean artistes in two different locales.

“They say women cannot cook in the same kitchen, but we have done it and we are proud of that. We didn’t really know each other, but after this, we can do a lot together,” she said.

“Since I met them at the airport, until the end of the show, I have learnt a lot from these highly talented ladies.”

Chivaura said the crowd enjoyed every bit of the show and she felt good ministering in the UK.

“The show went well. I enjoyed every bit of it. Personally, I was so overwhelmed with the response by the crowd when I was on stage. The fans were supportive despite who was on stage,” she said.

Marowa-Ziweni said she was over the moon after God finally opened international doors in her blossoming career.

The songbird, who is basking in the success of her new single Zvandiri, said the show was well-organised and the fans enjoyed her songs including Munopenya and Ndinouya Baba.

“I am grateful to the promoters for giving us an opportunity to reach out to an international platform,” she said.

Chikosi said her involvement in gospel music through the Gospel Divas concept was aimed at showcasing the amazing gospel talent that female musicians possessed but was not being marketed well, as the genre was not financially lucrative for music promoters.

