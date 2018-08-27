Former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

THE embattled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has said that it is useless to continue calling for reforms as the ruling Zanu-PF party will never reform from within or from outside.

Moyo goes on to stay what is needed is a revolution considering that Nelson Chamisa won well over 2 million votes in the presidential election. According to Moyo the revolution is already underway and only needs to be managed. Writing on social media, Moyo says,

Zanu-PF can celebrate its poll theft & resultant power grab for all it wants. But the writing is on the wall. People now know how to win; next is how to defend their win. For Zanu-PF to win in future, with little support in urban areas, it must undevelop & underdevelop villages!

It’s irrational to keep doing or talking about the same thing for more than two decades & expect a different result. Forget about REFORMS. ZanuPF will not reform from within or be reformed from outside. What is CONSTITUTIONALLY needed is a revolutionary approach for a REVOLUTION!

So no, it’s not about REFORMS, but about a REVOLUTION. That revolution is already underway. The people have moved and are moving. They have realigned & created a new social base that explains the over 2 million votes @nelsonchamisa got. It’s only the leadership that’s misaligned!

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will soon appoint a commission of inquiry to look into the “isolated and unfortunate” post-election violence in which six people were killed when the military dispersed opposition protesters in the capital, AP reported.

The findings will be made public.

The July 30 election, the first since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign after a coup last November, was cast as a watershed vote that could pull a pariah state back into the international fold and spark an economic revival.

But the violence that erupted after Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF party won the national elections and the heavy-handed army response was another reminder that Zimbabwean society remains deeply divided even after Mugabe’s near four decades rule.

The deployment of soldiers and their beating of unarmed protesters set back Mnangagwa’s efforts to shed Zimbabwe’s pariah status after decades of repression under Mugabe, who was ousted in a coup in November.

