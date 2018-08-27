Ariana Grande ‘so grateful’ after Sweetener tops Billboard chart

Ariana Grande
The 25-year-old singer hit the top spot on the US chart, knocking Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ off the top spot and sending Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ to third place.
After the record hit number one, Ariana tweeted a link to a news article about her achievement and wrote: “hellooOo i am so grateful.”
Ariana Grande performing “God Is A Woman” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Reuters
This is Ariana’s third album to reach number one, following ‘Yours Truly’ in 2013 and 2014’s ‘My Everything’.
‘Sweetener sold 231,000 copies in total, including 127,000 traditional sales, to reach number one.
The record was also the second-highest sales for a female artist in 2018, behind Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’.
Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ and Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ complete the US top five.