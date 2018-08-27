Dynamos ……………(1)2

Highlanders ………..0

Goals from Kudakwashe Kumwala and Quality Kangadze were enough to ensure that Dynamos were crowned champions after they beat Highlanders in the President Inauguration Cup held at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Dynamos fielded a strong side while Highlanders paraded their reserves, in a match that marked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

DeMbare settled in early courtesy of Kumwala’s strike in the sixth minute. He managed to capitalise on a mistake by Highlanders goalkeeper Prosper Matutu who failed to clear the ball for Kumwala to easily tap in.

Highlander defender Bongani Ndlovu was given his marching orders after he handled Kudzai Dhemere’s shot which was destined for goal with the goalkeeper already beaten on the 71st minute.

From the resultant penalty, Kangadze managed to beat Matutu for DeMbare to double their lead.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was delighted with the victory.

“We did very well. The only difference was the two goals that we scored. We are happy; we are in a celebratory mood like every other Zimbabwean. The youngsters did well, there were good combinations. There was a desire to beat Highlanders,” he said.

Highlanders coach Mandinda Ndlovu was not moved with the loss as he used the match to prepare for the next season and give non-regular players game time.

“There was nothing much to read about in this game. We didn’t read much into winning, but it was about giving players that didn’t have game time an opportunity,” he said.

“You can see that we have gone into the twilight of the league, we don’t want to get to the end of the season while we haven’t accessed them or giving them game time. Most of the players that played today are youngsters. We want to see if we can keep them for the next season” he said.

Teams

Dynamos: B Mwandimutsira, P Dube, O Mwerehari (P Makaha, 26′) O Mushure, J Tigere, J Marufu, M Mukamba, K Dhemere, P Mtasa, Q Kangadze, K Kumwala(T Macheke, 83′)

Highlanders: P Matutu, B Ncube (N Sinachali, 64′) A Silla, B Banda, G Makuruse, A Mbeba, M Ndlovu, V Moyo, M Chitambwe, T Sibanda, G Nyoni

Like this: Like Loading...