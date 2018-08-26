Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL football fans are in for a treat when the country’s biggest teams, Highlanders and Dynamos clash in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Inauguration match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this afternoon.

Bosso were meant to play against Shabanie Mine at Maglas this afternoon but the match was postponed as Highlanders are instead taking on Dynamos as part of the festivities to mark President Mnangagwa’s inauguration in the capital city.

Highlanders had their training session at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday morning before finding their way to Harare later on in the day. Lloyd Mutasa, the Dynamos coach indicated that since they had already chosen a side to face Caps United and that same team will take on Highlanders.

“Obviously, when a coach goes into battle they want to win. We are lagging behind as Dynamos so it’s an opportunity for us to catch up. We were supposed to play Caps United, we had already selected the team to play against Caps United. Since we had a team, that team would have to do duty since we have tough assignments,’’ said Mutasa.

Highlanders defeated Dynamos 1-0 in the first meeting between the two giants of Zimbabwean football while the return fixture has been postponed. Mutasa wants to use today’s encounter to instill in his players, a winning mentality against their fierce rivals.

“They beat us, we want to build that winning mentality before we play in the Battle of Zimbabwe which is coming soon. You just want to emerge victorious, these are the two big teams in the land, you want to build a winning mentality in your boys,’’ Mutasa said.

Highlanders lost 3-2 to Chicken Inn last Thursday, in a match Madinda Ndlovu’s men went to sleep in the first half before they came alive in the second. Ndlovu will be hoping that his players can carry on from where they left against Chicken Inn when they put up a brilliant second half display to almost earn a draw.

It promises to be an exciting match with the two teams eager to prove who is better, what more with their impending battle for three points coming in the new few weeks.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn take on ZPC Kariba at Luveve, in one of the three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches scheduled for this afternoon. The Gamecocks have not tasted defeat in eight matches, with six wins and two draws.

At Vengere, Mutare City are up against Ngezi Platinum Stars while Triangle clash with Bulawayo City at Gibbo.

— @Mdawini_29

