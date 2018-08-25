The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali on their victories in their respective country’s elections.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued Buhari’s congratulatory message in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari hailed Malians for giving the incumbent another opportunity to serve them after the Aug. 12 presidential run-off even as Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court declared Mnangagwa the winner of the July presidential poll.

The ECOWAS Chairman urged Keita’s main challenger, Soumaila Cisse, and his supporters to abide by the verdict of the people as confirmed by the ruling of the constitutional court.

He enjoined Cisse to cooperate with Keita in the interest of the country in particular, and peace and stability of West Africa.

Buhari expressed his optimism that the successful outcome of the election in Mali would further strengthen Africa’s democratic credentials as the citizens exercised their franchise in choosing their leader without let or hindrance.

He wished Keita a successful second tenure in a peaceful and stable atmosphere and urged all Zimbabweans, especially politicians, to unite and work for the progress and development of their country.

