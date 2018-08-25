HARARE – The opposition MDC party yesterday issued two conflicting statements in response to the ruling by the Constitutional Court ruling of the same date. In an earlier response signed by the Director of Communications, Luke Tamborinyoka the MDC Alliance states that they will abide by and respect the decision of the court and urges its members to do so as well.

However in the late evening an angry new statement from Zimbabwe’s main opposition rejects the court ruling that upholds President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow and disputed election win.

The new statement now says the decision entrenches “an illegitimate regime.”

The statement also says in the coming days the opposition will announce a “vigorous program of action in response to this electoral theft of the century.”

While the statement calls on Zimbabweans for calm, concerns have been high about possible unrest. Mnangagwa’s inauguration is on Sunday in the capital, Harare.

