THE love for too much sadza has landed a Guruve man in trouble after he allegedly assaulted his wife twice for serving him a little portion of the staple meal. Weekend Katara (39) was subsequently arraigned before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro facing assault charges.

BY SITHOLE SIMBARASHE

According to court papers, Katara complained that his wife, Joy Chinotimba, dished him a small portion of sadza on August 15.

When she failed to give him a satisfactory answer, he allegedly assaulted her. The following day, Katara allegedly assaulted his wife again over the same issue, prompting his wife to file a police report. The accused person was remanded to August 29. Spiwe Makarichi represented the State.