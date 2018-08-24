Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders United Kingdom Supporters Chapter has handed over playing uniforms to the club’s Under-14 team.

Qobolwakhe Mayisa, the Highlanders UK chapter chairman presented the kit, made of playing tops, shorts and socks to Highlanders juniors team manager Smart Moyo at the Bosso clubhouse on Friday.

Mayisa indicated that they purchased the playing uniform after being informed by the Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube that the particular age group no longer had kit. He expressed the grouping’s desire to do a lot more for the junior teams at Highlanders.

“The Highlanders UK chapter was formed in 2016 and we have as one of our objectives, we want to support the development of junior football at Highlanders and so the members of the UK chapter came together and donated this kit which was bought and shipped from the UK to help the Under-14s after we were alerted by the CEO that the Under-14s no longer have a kit,’’ said Mayisa.

Moyo expressed his gratefulness to the UK chapter, stating that the donation will play a huge part in motivating the youngsters when they take on their Talen Vision counterparts at Crescent Sports Club on Saturday.

“We are grateful, this is something so wonderful to get people who do such things for us. It’s good to know there are people who still remember when they are out there that there is something called Highlanders which they left behind,’’ Moyo said.

The donation to the Under-14s comes a few weeks after another kit contribution to the club’s Under-16s by UK based teacher, Dumisani Ndlovu through his charity organisation, the Dumisani Foundation.

