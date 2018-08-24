Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has postponed three matches that were scheduled for Sunday in order to pave way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium on the same day.

Fixtures that have been put on hold are the Harare derby between Dynamos and Caps United which was meant to take place at Rufaro, Shabanie Mine’s clash with Highlanders as well as the encounter between Black Rhinos and Harare City that whose venue was the National Sports Stadium.

In announcing the postponement of the three matches, PSL said the rest of the weekend’s fixtures are going ahead while the dates of the rearranged ones will be announced in due course.

@Mdawini_29

Ends…

Like this: Like Loading...