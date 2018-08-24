BREAKING: ED declared winner of elections By Staff Reporter - Aug 24, 2018 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber The Concourt has declared President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the 3o July harmonized elections. The court dismissed with costs the MDC-Alliance petition which sought to invalidate the result of the elections. Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News LATEST: Bosso UK chapter donates kit to club’s Under-14s News Stevie Wonder heads star line-up for Aretha Franklin funeral News Former Arsenal manager Wenger receives Liberia’s highest honour News Breaking News – Three PSL matches postponed to pave way for inauguration News Ben Affleck’s addiction ‘got the better of him’ News Zimbabwe foreign miner to reverse Mugabe’s indigenisation deal