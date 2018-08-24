Although the dust has barely settled following last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Zimbabwe, it would be remiss of us as South Africans not to consider the clear and palpable similarities between the political climate in Zimbabwe and that of our beloved SA.

By Mmusi Maimane

Indeed, while there is much to learn from our northern neighbour, there is also much to avoid if we are to fulfil the dream of 1994, to be a united, nonracial and prosperous beacon of hope on the African continent.

Since their own liberation 14 years before ours, Zimbabwe has been under uninterrupted executive rule of the political party most closely associated with its own liberation Struggle – Zanu-PF.

While the initial years of Zanu-PF governance showed promising signs of real progress, the party quickly became what liberation movements across the continent eventually become. Grand corruption, elitism, nepotism, poverty and ever-growing economic and social inequality became the order of the day.

And with each passing day, as the material conditions for ordinary Zimbabweans continued to deteriorate, institutions of state were captured and undermined.

The entire constitutional order then became the target of direct attacks by government and Zanu-PF. “Big Men” politicians cemented their places in power, and for them, the riches of the state are the spoils of war. Jobs, tenders, land, power – they feel entitled to it all.

To this point, the parallels between SA and Zimbabwe are self-evident. We have the same Big Men, just with different names.