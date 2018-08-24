REVELLERS keen to attend the Springs Feelings Jazz and Soul Dinner concert headlined by music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and featuring South Africa’s Sibonginkosi “Mr Prince” Tshabalala, Bekezela Nkomo and Nigerian saxophonist Olasax will have to part with $120 for the VVIP section.

BY SINDISO DUBE

VIP tickets and general tickets for the show scheduled for September 7 at the Bulawayo Large City Hall are going for $100 and $40 respectively at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel.

The VVIP section will come with an unlimited full course meal and a bottle of whisky, VIP will come with meals and a bottle of brandy, while the general entry will have a standard meal and complimentary drink.

Calvin Chauke, an official with the show promoter — Big Scale Entertainment — said jazz and soul lovers should come in their numbers and enjoy good music and a good meal.

“The ticket pricing might sound costly, but we guarantee the best services worth the price. We will be giving food and drinks to our revellers, like for the VVIP there will be unlimited meals which will be accompanied by a bottle of whisky,” he said.

“We are looking more into engaging the corporates to book their tables and if they buy tickets for 10, which is a full table, we will give away one extra ticket. We will also host an after-party at the Alabama Jazz Bar at Rainbow Hotel at no extra cost for the people who would have attended the concert.”

Jazz muso Nkomo is riding high with his hit track, Bekezela, which was voted song of the year at the Bulawayo Arts Awards in May, while Mr Prince has written and produced well over 50 songs.

