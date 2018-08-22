Elected Members of Parliament from the ruling Zanu-PF party will receive $13 000 each. The money is reported to be part of Zanu-PF’s budget allocation for victory celebrations. Some winning members of parliament who spoke to the Daily News said,

We were promised $13 000 as a winning bonus. The money is supposed to go towards funding celebrations in our respective constituencies.

Now Chamisa is making silly noises and we cannot get that money. Most of the MPs spent huge on the elections and the $13 000 will go a long way in filling the gap.