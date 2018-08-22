HERE ARE THE UPDATES FROM THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT…

MDC Alliance presidential hopeful Nelson Chamisa faces his moment of truth today when his team of top local and regional lawyers take to the centre stage at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), seeking to overturn President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win and possibly force a re-run.

By 10.15 am

Legal representatives are now being given a chance to give 20 minutes to present oral submissions of their evidence to the court.

By 10 am

Patrick Chinamasa and the Zanu PF legal team had arrived. There were some problems with the MDC Alliance legal team and they had to go through a thorough negotiation to have the foreign lawyers enter the Concourt.

Proceedings started at 10.04 am with legal representatives introducing themselves and statting who they are representing.

UPDATES from OBEY MANAYITI and EVERSON MUSHAVA at the ConCourt

EDITING by TAPIWA ZIVIRA