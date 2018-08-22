CELEBRATED gospel musician Stanley “Pastor G” Gwanzura is on the verge of writing another piece of history in his artistic career as he is set to launch his semi-autobiography — Indestructible: Lessons of life and Music from My Journey —on September 29 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Pastor G

With a career spanning over a decade, the Mabiribobi hitmaker is among the musicians who have changed the face of local gospel music.

The musician told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday that the forthcoming publication would also carry inspirational nuggets and lessons.

“One has to be persistent if he or she going to leave a mark on this world as it is the heart beat of consistency. The book Indestructible: Lessons of life and Music from My Journey is in two parts — lessons on life and part two on music and worship. It is inspirational as well semi-autobiographical,” he said.

Pastor G said through his compositions, he strives to bring hope to many souls as he preaches through music.

“Some take gospel music as a way of making money rather than preaching the word of God. I do not do music to make money, though cash is needed to finance the productions. My desire is to impact change to many souls to know God,” he said.

“My music has stood the test of time because of the creativity of composing value-laden songs with the capacity to transform people’s lives.”

He added that they have come up with a bi-monthly concert themed The Worship Lounge to showcase their new and old music to their fans supported by upcoming artistes.

“We are using the Worship Lounge to build up to our major concert and music conference set for the last weekend of September,” he said.

The musician has released 11 albums and has shared the stage with top international gospel acts including Kirk Franklin, Dietrick Haddon, Ron Kenoly, Israel Houghton, Andrea Crouch, Aaron Rimbui, Kanji Mbugua and Ephraim Mutalange.

