BAMBANANI Arts Ensemble shrugged of stiff competition landing the top gong at the Ingwebu Cultural Dance Festival, beating seven other contestants at Manor Hotel in Bulawayo at the weekend.

by MTHANDAZO NYONI

The group earned itself a slot to the regional finals which will be held at White City Stadium on a date yet to be advised. Iluba Lemvelo took the second position, walking away with prize money while Great Stars secured the third slot.

The contest was marked by high spirited performances by all groups, leaving adjudicators with a tough time to choose the winner.

The marketing executive of Ingwebu Breweries, Ndaba Mlilo said the competition was aimed at preserving the traditional dances as most youths now find entertainment in other forms of media, especially new media.

“The thrust of this competition is to bridge the existing gap between the elderly and the youth. Our children are always on Twitter, Whatsapp and Instagram. Then you ask yourself how they will preserve their culture?

“It is our view that we as an establishment we decided to come up with such programmes that will see our children benefiting and understanding the value of their culture,” he said.

He said the competition, which started on a high note in Matabeleland South in Gwanda, is yet to go to other two provinces, which include Midlands and Matabeleland North.

“I am happy to say that competition started on a high note and our customers have embraced our idea as we seek to offer them quality entertainment through the products that we have in the market. Soon we will be in Matabeleland North and then we move to Midlands,” he said.

“We will wind up the competition with final performance that will see winners from the four provinces taking part in the day.”

The winners in Gwanda were Ben Arrinot from Blanket Mine followed by Zigure from How Mine.

