Bulawayo mayor and alderman, Alexius Mackson Sibanda, has died.

BY TALENT GUMPO

The late Alderman Alexius Mackson Sibanda

He was 73.

Sibanda is survived by his wife, 10 children, 21 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He will be buried tomorrow at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

The late alderman was elected into council in August 1991, where he served in a number of council committees, including the finance and development, health, housing and education, future water supplies and water action, executive and the town lands and planning.

Council spokesperson, Nesisa Mpofu said: “Alderman Sibanda was also chairperson of the finance and development committee during the 1999-2001 municipal years.”

He served as a deputy mayor from 1997 to 1998 and was elevated to the aldermanship in 2001.

“Alderman Sibanda also acted as council representative in the following organisations which include: Zupco, customer services of the Zesa board, Bulawayo Home Industries, executive committee of the Welfare Society of Bulawayo, Urban Councils’ Association of Zimbabwe executive committee, Bulawayo twinning committee, the Matabeleland North Provincial Council and Local Authorities Pension Fund management committee,” she said.

Mourners are gathered at house number 70731 in Lobengula West.

Like this: Like Loading...