DYNAMOS skipper Ocean Mushure has rallied his troops to reproduce the same performance they exhibited on Sunday as they host Yadah FC in a mid-table clash at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Ocean Mushure

Yadah occupy 12th position, with 26 points from 22 matches while Dynamos, who have a game in hand, are a rung below with 25 points.

The Glamour Boys had gone for four successive matches without a win since the start of the second half of the campaign, but they finally secured maximum points in a laboured 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba at Rufaro on Sunday.

And Mushure, who will be playing his second match since he returned from a lengthy lay-off, said he was impressed by the spirit and commitment shown by the players during the match against ZPC Kariba.

The left back said the victory had given them more confidence going into today’s match.

“I can say that I was really happy with the overall performance of the team. We worked for each other and the victory against ZPC Kariba was a product of the whole team’s effort. There was team spirit and commitment and that is what helped us win the match. It was a very difficult match and ZPC Kariba threatened on several occasions, but in the end we prevailed. We are expecting the same spirit and commitment in the game against Yadah FC. They (Yadah FC) are very difficult opponents and we have to try and raise our game because what we need now is consistency, and see where that takes us to,” Mushure said.

Mushure said they were still hopeful of achieving their objective of being the best team in the second half of the season.

“If we remain consistent, I have no doubt we will come out tops. It’s a challenge, but with the positive mind that is being displayed by the team, it can be done,” he added.

Dynamos have played a game less than other teams after their match against Highlanders was postponed. They have been inactive for almost three weeks, but Mushure believes that break has helped them.

“We have been inactive for some time, but that has actually helped us. It gave us the opportunity to reenergise, so I think it was an advantage that we didn’t play when others were playing,” Mushure said.

Their coach, Lloyd Mutasa, will be banking again on the returning trio of Mushure and midfielders Denver Mukamba and Brett Amidu, whose display breathed some life into the team that is bidding for a strong finish to the campaign.

Mushure was architect of the goal scored by Emmanuel Mandiranga in their defeat of ZPC Kariba, while Mukamba was heavily involved and impressed with his silky skills and passing range.

However, Yadah still licking their wounds after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Triangle in their last match, will be looking to recover against Dynamos.

Yadah had been enjoying top form before their defeat to Triangle, having won two and drawn two in their past five matches. They now occupy 12th position in the log. They sit just six points above the relegation zone and their mission is to steer clear of the teams placed below them.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow; Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Mutare City (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Yadah v Dynamos (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Nichrut (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Baobab), Bulawayo City v Herentals (B/F),

Thursday; Caps United v Triangle (NSS), Highlanders v Chicken Inn (BF)

