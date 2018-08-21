Churches in Zimbabwe have called for peace and unity during and after the Constitutional Court hearing from tomorrow (Wednesday) where MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa is challenging ZEC’s declaration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF as the winner of the July 30 harmonised elections.

After a peaceful election that was later disrupted by some acts of violence that occurred before the announcement of election results, churches have called for peace and unity amongst Zimbabweans.

Hosting leaders of different church organisations in Harare today, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) CEO, Dr Karikoga Kaseke said churches converged in the capital in a bid to pray and discuss on ways to help promote peace and unity in the country.

Following the violence that resulted in the death of six people in Harare after the elections, Bishop Gift Marufu of the Federation of Indigenous Churches in Zimbabwe called upon all citizens to maintain peace, unity and harmony despite the outcome of the Constitutional Court ruling.

Bishop Marufu urged citizens to desist from abusing social media to cause confusion or disunity among the people of Zimbabwe by spreading and peddling lies and fake news.

