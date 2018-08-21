Fidelis Mhashu

CHITUNGWIZA – Founding MDC Veteran opposition politician Fidelis Mhashu has died. Mhashu who was 76 died at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Monday Night. MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said,

The MDC has learned with extreme sadness the loss of one of the founding fathers of party of excellence, Hon Fidelis Mhashu. A fearless defender and veteran fighter for human rights, Hon Mhashu passed on at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Monday night.

MDC politician and incoming legislator for Zengeza, Job Sikhala said,

It is sad ladies and gentlemen that God has finally did what he thought. Our mentor and godfather Fidelis Mhashu is no more. He passed on last night.

