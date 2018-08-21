The European Union has released a statement denying that its ambassador, Philippe Van Damme accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of lying.

We publish the statement in full below:

The Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe has taken note of articles in the press, which insinuated that Ambassador Phillippe Van Damme, Head of the EU Delegation, had accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of “lying”. In this regard, the EU Delegation herewith clarifies the following:

We state categorically that no such accusations have been made at any point by Ambassador Van Damme. We regret such irresponsible and outrageous coverage.

The EU Delegation to Zimbabwe continues to receive reports of human rights violations. Without prejudice regarding the identity of perpetrators, we continue to urge the authorities to investigate such reports through the respective lawful entities.

In Harare, on 21 August 2018