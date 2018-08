One person is feared dead after a haulage truck ferrying bananas was involved in an accident near Odzi along the Harare-Mutare road.

Eye witnesses who spoke to The Manica Post reporters on the scene alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned, hitting a Trip Trans bus before landing on the side of the road.

Bananas that were on the truck were strewn on the road blocking other vehicles for more than 5 hours.

Police are yet to confirm the reported death.

