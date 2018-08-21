DEFENDING Champions FC Platinum have set sights on acquiring the services of midfielder Devon Chafa (pictured) as part of their Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions league reinforcements.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The 27-year-old ex-Dynamos and Caps United utility player left Zambian side Buildcon early this month.

Chafa, together with compatriots Nqobizitha Masuku and Partson Jaure, left the Ndola-based side less than a year into their contracts on mutual agreement having failed to excel at the ambitious outfit.

Chafa, a player of vast experience, could come handy to Norman Mapeza who for the second time in a year is set to lead FC Platinum in the Caf Champions League that is slated for December.

FC Platinum and Harare City were handpicked by the Premier Soccer League to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively though the latter turned down the offer.

FC Platinum Media liaison officer Chido Chizondo said they are considering signing Chafa as a Caf Champions League reinforcement.

“We could consider signing him with a view of the Caf Champions League and at the recommendation of the technical team and engagement will also be subject to medicals and registration. He will be coming through either on Wednesday or Thursday for the negotiations,” she said.

The Zvishavane side were not so active during the mid-season transfer window, having only acquired former Ajax Cape Town forward Thomas Chideu, while releasing Nigel Papias, Hilary Bakacheza and Brett Amidu to Shabanie, Triangle and Dynamos respectively.

The platinum miners will be looking forward to re-write history at the continental stage after a forgettable campaign early this which saw them bowing out of the prestigious tournament in the preliminary round at the hands of Desportivo de Agosto of Angola.

