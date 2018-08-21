A 74-YEAR-OLD man from Duru village in Marange appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe last week on allegations of attempting to rape his 12-year-old niece.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The septuagenarian, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was remanded in custody to September 10.

State allegations are that on May 20, the complainant was on her way to the garden when she met the accused who requested to talk to her, but she refused.

The accused then forced himself on the complainant and was caught red-handed by the minor’s sister as he was trying to rape her.

The accused put on his clothes and fled. The complainant returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, leading to the man’s arrest.