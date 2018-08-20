NOW that the collusion between President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has been exposed, the best thing for Mnangagwa is to resign from his position as President-elect and accept that the 2018 harmonised election was rigged in his favour.

By Kennedy Kaitano,Our Reader

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s petition had not provided any evidence of intimidation, but Mnangagwa went to town distancing himself from the alleged intimidation.

Intimidation of the electorate is common knowledge, to the extent that even the court gave Chief Fortune Charumbira an order barring chiefs and traditional leaders from forcing people to vote for your party.

Mnangagwa, did you not order the traditional leaders to work with your party at a rally you addressed in Mutoko, all this in violation of the country’s Constitution? Can Mnangagwa deny this?

He must not rely on evidence provided in a court application, as he needs to do the rightful thing and just apologise for creating an environment which allowed traditional leaders to intimidate the electorate.

There is evidence of a video that has also gone viral of Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, who interestingly is on the team of lawyers defending Mnangagwa in this election fraud case, telling the world that the Zanu PF system was lethal.

I have made it a point to ensure that I share my views with the United Nations so that they can keep an eye on some of those things they may not be privy to in order to expose Zanu PF’s dirty tactics.

I also want those opposition parties who originally were quoted as having endorsed the shambolic harmonised elections which took place last month as a free and fair election to relook at the evidence they may have missed and do the right thing if they want to maintain their political relevance and integrity.

