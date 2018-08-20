THOUSANDS of local hip-hop fans were treated to some stage magic by top South African musician Nasty C, who put up an electric performance during his Zimbabwean debut at the Change a Life Concert held on Saturday at Wingate Golf Club in Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Nasty C

Nasty C was the headline act at the show, which was a brainchild of Impala Car Rental, in partnership with the Alfred Dondo Foundation and whose proceeds will be used to assist disadvantaged children under the foundation’s care.

Although Ammara Brown — who had also been billed to perform alongside local acts Takura, King 98, Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Nutty O — was in no show, the gig lived up to its hype.

Nasty C, who was born Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, oozed high energy on stage as he carried along the crowd with his performance, which saw him dropping hit tracks such as Jungle, My Baby, Jiggy Jigga SMA, My Baby, Hell Naw UOK and Said from his latest album Strings and Bling.

Before leaving the stage at the end of his performance, Nasty C thanked the audience.

“Thank you Zimbabwe for the love and support that you have shown me. Each of you here hascontributed towards helping and supporting the children,” he said.

Prior to the show, the 20-year-old musician had told local media that he felt welcomed in Zimbabwe and was excited to be part of a project meant to make a difference in other people’s lives.

“I am excited because it is something I have been looking forward to and the time has finally come. This time it is for a good cause, helping people is a bonus,” he said.

Jah Prayzah, who recently scooped the Best Live Performer award at this year’s edition of the Afrimma Awards, proved his mettle with electric performances of the tracks Gochi Gochi, Chengetedza, Ndoenda, Mdara Vachauya, Hondo and Ndini Ndamubata.

He was later joined on stage by Nutty O and Freeman on their collaborations, Let’s Talk About It and Nzenza, respectively.

Wheel spinners Silent Dosh, Abisha Palmer, Ashy Styles and DJ Nosh took turns to delight fans on the turntables before a surprise act by Jah Signal, who wrapped up the show.

