TWO Harare men were severely electrocuted after they allegedly tried to steal live Zesa Holdings power cables and are admitted at Harare Central Hospital, where they are battling for life under prison guard.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Gift Chari and Ian Simoko were not asked to plead by Mbare magistrate Sten Mambanje who remanded them in hospital to August 31.

It is the State’s case that on August 13 this year in Southerton, Harare the two accused persons illegally tampered with and cut connected electricity cables.

It is alleged as a result of their action, there was interruption of power supply from the Southerton substation.

The State alleges the two accused persons were then electrocuted in the process. The cut cables valued at $4 000 were all recovered.