BULAWAYO’s all-female ensemble Nobuntu dazzled fans with their energetic and scintillating performance during their concert dubbed Charity Concert Nobuntu Pad Bank Show held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Nobuntu ensemble says happy with the turnout at their charity concert show in Bulawayo on Saturday

The show, which attracted a multi-racial crowd, saw fans bringing sanitary ware or $5 each for admission as Nobuntu seeks to establish “pad banks” to help female artistes access them during rehearsals at youth centres in the city.

Male artistes, including Clive Chigubhu, Madlela and Indosakusa as well as male fans also came in support.

Duduzile Sibanda of Nobuntu told NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the show that they were happy with the turnout.

“We started this (Sanitary ware project) and today we had an amazing show, with a great turn out,” she said.

Sibanda said the first pad bank they will start with is at Indlovu Youth Centre, in Tshabalala, where Nobuntu was born six years ago.

“Anyone who is willing to donate can donate anytime. It is a bank that is going to be bottomless, no matter how many people come and donate. Girls are going to be using these pads. We are also going to be working at trying to make sure that we have pads in these banks,” she said.

Another group member, Zanele Manhenga, urged talented female artistes at home to go and get pads while pursuing what they love.

“A dollar goes a long way in Zimbabwe right now. If she can save a dollar a month, she can do something else with that. An artiste has a lot of things they need, especially if they are female. They need to look good for the show,” she said.

“We are saying, with a pad bank at your youth centre, maybe it’s a small incentive for you to really follow your passion and become the artiste that you want to be.”

