ZANU PF is set to implode over the protest vote (bhora musango) allegations, with the ruling party’s youth league vowing to name and shame all parliamentary candidates who mobilised less votes for President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Speaking during a victory celebration held at the party’s provincial offices in Marondera on Saturday, firebrand youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said they would leave no stone unturned in the witch hunt.

“We know some of those who did Bhora Musango in the just-ended elections. We are going to name and shame them. As the youth, we are not going to rest until these people are known,” he said.

Tsenengamu said they were going to deal with everyone, irrespective of party position.

“We are not afraid at all. If you are in the central committee or politburo, we are going to be there. We do not want sell-outs. We are against those who behave like lice. They suck out the blood from the one who is carrying them,” he fumed.

Mnangagwa recently acknowledged that some of his top party officials sabotaged him in the elections.

In a number of constituencies, Mnangagwa scored less votes compared to his party’s parliamentary candidates, a move that was perceived to be part of the protest vote campaign against him.

In some of the areas, a Zanu PF candidate would win the parliamentary race, but MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa would get more votes than Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, business came to a standstill in Marondera as scores of party supporters took to the streets.

The march also saw the ruling party displaying its fleet of cars, including brand new vehicles.

Notables who attended the celebrations included politburo members Sydney Sekeramayi and David Parirenyatwa, youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi and provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza.

Harare’s Godwin Gomwe, youth league officials Kelvin Mutsvairo, Tendai Chirau, Tatenda Mavetera and Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister David Musabayana were also present.

The victory celebrations were held despite the pending court challenge by Chamisa disputing Mnangagwa’s victory.

