Precious Maphosa, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED manufacturing concern Rubber Products Manufacturers (RPM), which resumed operations two years ago is on course of attaining viability buoyed by improved performance by the country’s rail and mining sectors.

RPM sales and marketing manager Ms Hope Hogo said the company, which resumed operations two years ago under judiciary management after shutting down operations in 2013 owing to viability issues is slowly finding its feet.

The company manufactures suction hoses, mining hoses, conveyor rollers, automotive rubbers, wheelbarrow wheels, various moulding and sheeting rubber.

“The wheels might have slowed down the rails at some point but it has taken courage and commitment. RPM has braved all the hurdles and is on full control to revive towards its former glory to be regarded once more as a major player in the rubber industry market.

“We have matured as a team and seek to maintain our stature as a major player in the rubber industry. It is a huge achievement for a company in Bulawayo to rise from ashes and we highly anticipate that our feat be replicated by more companies in Bulawayo,” said Ms Hogo.

Bulawayo was once revered as the industrial heart of Zimbabwe and of Southern Africa to a greater extent. However, since the turn of the millennium it has suffered from de-industrialisation. Ms Hogo said the company has since regained most of its lost market and is working on exploring other markets.

“The company has steadily recouped its lost market over the past two years and is now supplying several companies in the mining sector . . . the company’s offering is multi-sectoral comprising mining, transport, food, agriculture and SMEs. It’s now strong on the rail sector with more than 20 percent of its business coming from the rail transport sector,” she said.

Ms Hogo said the company has also introduced an array of new products into the market.

“Of interest is the development and manufacture of new products like furnace hoses, linatex hoses, charge car wheels and air brake hoses. These are made for the new equipment and apparatus that have recently come into the country through a research and development programme. This is truly enabling and connecting various industries and saving foreign currency through import substitution. The company is in the process of partnering a number of international suppliers to widen its product portfolio for the importation of exceptional rubber products which is not manufactured locally,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...