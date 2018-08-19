Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has been left to fight a lone battle after a majority of presidential candidates that contested in this year’s elections declined to file papers at the Constitutional Court to support his challenge to the presidential election results.

In his challenge, Mr Chamisa cited President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and 21 other presidential candidates as respondents. However, some of the candidates said they decided against supporting Mr Chamisa as they were not challenging the results that were announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

MDC-T deputy president Mr Obert Gutu told Sunday News that party president, Dr Thokozani Khupe, was not bothered with Mr Chamisa’s application.

“Dr Khupe will not file any opposing papers to the application by Chamisa, she said the decision that will be made by the courts is what she will abide by. She is in mourning as we speak, she just lost a brother,” said Mr Gutu.

Democratic Opposition Party (DOP) president Mr Peter Wilson said it was even a surprise why he was included in the list of respondents.

“As DOP we are surprised why we have been cited in Chamisa’s case because we haven’t personally challenged ED’s win, neither had MDC Alliance approached us as they prepared their challenge so we could put our input. We are also not part of the Alliance, we do not share their vision and we have no obligation to fight in their corner. As DOP we have no evidence that can be the reason to fight their claim that Chamisa won the presidency,” said Mr Wilson.

Mr Wilson said as DOP they were happy with the Presidential vote that they scored throughout the country. He reiterated that as a party they have their own goals which they feel will bring hope to Zimbabweans and as such had nothing to do with the MDC Alliance’s fight with Zanu-PF.

“The Alliance has to fight its own wars. We do not share their vision. Let the courts decide on the presidential winner and as DOP we are ready to join a Government that has people at its heart, that will be a servant of the people,” he said.

Alliance for the Peoples Agenda (APA) leader Dr Nkosana Moyo said he has no case to respond to.

“No, I have not responded (to the application) because I do not have the facts on which to base a meaningful response. We as APA are not in a position to do the necessary analysis to support a particular position. We cannot take a position that is not based on our own analysis because we would not be able to defend the position if challenged,” said Dr Moyo.

Another presidential candidate Mr Kwanele Hlabangana said he was hoping for the best outcome in the application but said he was not keen on responding.

“I received the court papers on Monday, but I feel that there is no need for me to respond. I am not the main actor too. Since it is before the courts it is a good thing, let them deal with it there and we just want the outcome to be one that will see the country moving on for the benefit of all,” said Mr Hlabangana.

Mr Mapfumo Peter Gave of the United Democratic Front said Mr Chamisa should have consulted other candidates first.

“It would have been good to be consulted if there was a need to rally together for a common cause as opposition parties so that our complaints are solidified. We do rally behind MDC Alliance and Mr Chamisa as opposition but our legal abilities and financial standings may not be equally the same. Responding to a petition which is issued without agreement is not clear,” said Mr Gava, who is based in Binga.

