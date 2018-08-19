Nation building is a process of constructing and fashioning a national identity.

The choice of these key words, process, and construction and fashioning are very fundamental because they are the basic ingredients of nation building.

Taking a critical look at these words one will realise that nation building is indeed a process which takes place over a long period of time.

It is gradual and not drastic or a sudden occurrence. Construction and fashioning are also very important in nation building because there are things to be constructed and fashioned out, both in physical and intangible terms.

Fashioning here is a conscious effort at creating an identity and a national image.

However, despite the “very limited roles” played by women in Africa in nation building, there have been occasions when women rose to the challenges facing the nation.

In Nigeria for example, there was the incidence that is now referred to as the Aba women riots of 1929, where it was the women who championed the cause of the nation when they protested the taxation of women by the colonial authorities.

Furthermore, there have been individual women that achieved great feats for their nations. An example of such women includes Olufunmilayo Ransome Kuti, the wife of the renowned reverend, Israel Ransome Kuti, who organised a lot of campaigns against colonial rule.

Another woman in this category is Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia who rose through the political brouhaha that plagued her country for more than a decade to become the first female African head of state.

These women were able to rise above the limiting factor of their gender to contribute greatly to nation building in their time (Tayo A Zubair 2013).

In the article that seeks to discuss the key role women play in national politics, Zubair makes it clear that while women were under-rated in the past and their success stories not given due attention, women have indeed played a key role in the nation building across the globe.

There are many women in Zimbabwe who fit the category of nation builders, women who took part in the struggle to liberate the country from colonial bondage, women who worked hard after independence to make sure that unity, peace and tranquillity prevailed and women who worked tirelessly to make sure that the development agenda gained traction.

The late former Matabeleland North provincial governor and former Deputy Minister Cde Sithokozile Mathuthu is ranked among such women of valour, women who put the country first and spent all their life dedicated to the struggle and the development of the nation.

Addressing mourners in Hwange at Cde Mathuthu’s send off last week, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland North, Cde Cain Mathema, said Cde Mathuthu was one of the pioneers of the liberation struggle.

“We mourn the passing away of Cde Mathuthu as Matabeleland North and Zimbabwe as a whole. We thank President Mnangagwa for according her national heroine status. She was guided by the spirit of the revolution and serving the people of Zimbabwe, the spirit of refusing to be a slave, the spirit that led her to liberate the country by joining the liberation struggle.

The spirit of being humble,” he said.

Senator Mohadi, speaking on behalf of the Zanu-PF Women’s League said: “Cde Mathuthu was a brave and strong woman who tenaciously fought her ailment and continued to serve the party till her last breath. We have lost a great fighter and cadre and will forever cherish her work.”

Cde Mathuthu (61), who died last Monday and was declared a national heroine, will be buried today at the National Heroes Acre.

Like this: Like Loading...