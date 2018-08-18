DEFENDING Harare Basketball Association League (HBA) champions, Foxes, have lost their veteran play-maker Tatenda Tswatswa to bitter rivals Harare City Hornets, ahead of HBA season which kicks off during the first weekend of September.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Foxes head coach, Ben Kelvin, however, is not worried by losing one of his prolific players to their rivals and remains confident that his team can achieve their goals this term.

His team has also gone on a recruitment drive to strengthen the squad in its bid to defend the title.

“We have lost the services of arguably the best player on the local scene at the moment Tatenda Tswatswa,” he said.

“But we have recruited a couple of players and looking forward to a great season. Our plans are to fight to be one of the top five clubs in Harare and that’s what we have always wanted. Nothing has changed. Anything else better than that is a bonus,” he said.

They have signed a number prominent names who include Wishes Kakome from Brave Hearts in Malawi, former national team player, Nyasha Ngove from Raiders and Christopher Tsvarai from JBC.

Meanwhile, Harare City Hornets have taken aboard former Hustlers coach Samuel Mutsvanga, who is determined to help the team reclaim their status as the best basketball club in the country.

In the women’s division, Harare City Hornets signed veteran Charity Muchuchuti, Tracy Makovere from Vixens and Lorraine Manjoro from Mavericks in Bulawayo.

Harare City Hornets women’s team are the defending champions in HBA League, while Foxes were champions in the national league.

