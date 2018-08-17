BULAWAYO-based rapper Mlue Jay, real name Mlungisi Moyo, recently released his debut album #Picture Paint and says he is geared for more works to strengthen his position on the showbiz scene.

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

Mlue Jay

“It has been a good year for me and we might be having some collaborations with two African rappers in future and I am set to drop new music titled #@Celebrate just to thank God and everybody who has supported me all the way,” he said.

The rapper, famed for his hit single So Dangerous, which he collaborated with Small Money Maker, is one of the first artistes from Zimbabwe to be verified on Spotify, the biggest selling music platform in the world alongside Ying Tyran.

As he continues to shine in his career, Mlue Jay was this year honoured as the best diaspora artiste at this year’s edition of the Changamire Festival Awards.

In a recent social media Twitter interview with @TheplugZw, a music promotion page meant to market Zimbabwean music and connecting African artistes with their fans, a well-known South African rapper, PDot O, talked highly of the promising Zimbabwean rapper, whom he described as a talented singer.