Dorcas Mhungu Post Correspondent

For Sweet Lemon Tenson Mumho, the celebration of his 100th birthday and becoming a statistic to Zimbabwe’s centenarians will remain entrenched in his heart.

Born on 29 June 1918, sekuru Mumho celebrated this historic survival milestone in style at his Baradza Village home in the scenic Honde Valley area.

The special birthday commemoration and treat included hiring a limousine from Troutbeck Inn Hotel in Nyanga where he was also booked to stay as part of the spoils organised by his children.

Sekuru Mumho could not hide his excitement when The Manica Post contacted him on Wednesday. “I owe this life and good health to Jehovah,” sekuru Mumho said so articulately and with a voice sounding way younger than his age.

His secret for the long and healthy life is brow-raising. “I give honour to the Lord Almighty. I received the Holy Spirit and I cleansed sinners by placing my hand on their head,” sekuru Mumho said, sharing his magic bullet to long life.

His New Zealand based daughter Mary Mumho said her father is the last born child and the only one who survived in his family. His siblings died at an early age and he was taken care of by his maternal grandparents.

According to sekuru Mumho, a healthy body comes from honouring God and living a healthy life style. “My hands are blessed. I never went to the clinic with an ailment and I feel as strong as railway track steel, ndiri njanji chaiyo” he said with a voice that confirms his great health.

In his teens, he went to look for a job in South Africa and worked in Port Elizabeth. After saving enough money for lobola and buying wedding clothes, sekuru Mumho returned home and later married.

“Baba was thrilled on his birthday. He was so happy. We booked him at the Troutbeck Inn Hotel and hired a limousine from the hotel.

“Nearly 500 people attended the birthday party. Although we flew him to Victoria Falls where he spent a week at the Kingdom Hotel at one time, this 100-years birthday party thrilled him more,” Mary said.

Sekuru Mumho is passionate about farming and at his advanced age still works in the garden confirming the popular adage, “age is just a number.”

“I was a number four soccer player and played for Manicaland Home Sweeper,” sekuru Mumho reminisced his youthful childhood days.

“I am so proud to have a dad like him. He is an extremely smart and God-fearing dad who wears a suit and bow-tie when he goes to work in the garden. He was very strict with us and protective of his girls. He has made me the person I am today and he sowed among us the strong Christian background we thrive on today,” Mary said adding that in his garden, sekuru Mumho has established four prayer stations.

