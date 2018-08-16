Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas was rewarded for the resurgence of his side when he was named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League July coach of the month.

His striker, Obrey Chirinda was named player of the same month after playing crucial roles in his team’s consistency that has seen them maintain third position.

The Game Cocks made it six games unbeaten over the weekend when they handed Shabanie Mine a 3-0 defeat at Maglas Stadium.

They have managed to win five of their last six games cementing third position on the log and making them ready to capitalize on any mistake by the log leaders, FC Platinum and second placed Ngezi.

The awards are likely buoy Antipas as his side takes on Ngezi Platinum at Luveve Stadium on Saturday in a crucial match for Chicken Inn and they seek to reduce the seven point gap that separates the two sides.

