Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS supporters have been warned to be wary of the typhoid outbreak in Gweru when they travel to the Midlands capital on Saturday to watch Bosso take on newboys Nichrut at Ascot Stadium.

A huge contingent of Highlanders supporters are expected to travel to Gweru on Saturday to whet their appetite as they have been starved of action for the past three weeks following the Premier Soccer League’s cancellation of the titanic clash with Dynamos.

Chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube said they were urging fans to take precautions when they travel to ensure they do not contract the waterborne disease.

He said fans should travel with their own water and should be wary of buying food in public spaces adding it would be best to avoid public ablution facilities.

On Wednesday, the Chronicle reported that the number of reported cases of people who have succumbed to typhoid following an outbreak of the waterborne disease in Gweru has risen to seven with new cases of diarrhoea being reported in Ascot and Mtapa high density suburbs.

Dube also urged both sets of fans to guard against violence saying acts of hooliganism that have played out at the ground in the past involving other teams should not be repeated.

“While football is a passionate and emotional game, we are urging fans of both teams to be aware that it is only a battle of 90 minutes on the field and on the stands and it should not result in any incidences of violence,” he said.

Highlanders is expected to unleash their new signings of Denzel Khumalo, who was elevated from their developmental squad, Tinashe Makanda, who was signed as a free agent and Tafadzwa Sibanda who was snatched for Central Region side, TelOne.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Nichrut v Highlanders (Ascot), Herentals v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Vengere), Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Triangle United v Yadah (Gibbo)

Like this: Like Loading...