Harare Bureau

The Constitutional Court will next Wednesday hear the case in which MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is contesting the victory of President Mnangagwa in the just-ended presidential poll.

The case management meeting attended by the parties in the chambers of the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe on Thursday morning, saw the matter being set down for August 22 at 10am.

Mr Chamisa has been directed to file his answering affidavit and heads of argument by 12 noon on Saturday while President Mnangagwa has been given up to 10am on Monday to file his heads.

