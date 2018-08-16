THE Miss World Zimbabwe boot camp starts today with the 28 contenders for the crown — including some from the Diaspora, who qualified during the casting segment — trooping in to get ready for the final contest set for September 8 at Orchids Garden in Borrowdale, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The grand finale will be held under the theme; Embracing A Woman As A Symbol of Beauty.

Miss Zimbabwe Trust administrator, Lorraine Chawanda, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the finalists will be in boot camp till the grand finale.

“We are happy that our preparations for the global pageant Miss World are going according to script with our girls starting boot camp tomorrow (today), giving us enough time to meet the global pageant (Miss World) submission of representative deadline,” she said.

“We have auditioned the beauties drawn locally and internationally who met our selection criteria and I believe they will do their best in boot camp to fight for that sole ticket to represent the country on the global ramp.”

Meanwhile, South Africa-based prominent Zimbabwean designer Spero Villioti has been confirmed as the costume designer and Big Time Strategic Group has been retained as part of the pageant partners.

Apart from modelling, four top international artistes are billed to provide entertainment alongside Zimbabwe’s finest.

This year’s edition of the pageant is being run by a nine-member executive committee after the former MZT chairperson, Marry Chiwenga, stepped down from the position.

Chiwenga, who became the chairperson and patron of the then Miss Zimbabwe pageant in 2012, however, remains the pageant’s licence holder of the global event in Zimbabwe.

