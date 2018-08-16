ZIMBABWE hip-hop awards organisers have started preparations for this year’s edition set for December and have vowed to deliver a bigger and better showdown under the theme, “Take it to the Streets”.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Kikky Bada$$

Awards director Adrian “Beefy” Harrison told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that it was important for hip hop artistes to take back the genre to its original audience in the streets.

“Basically, the theme is a push for the culture to go to its original audience, hence we are taking the music and culture to the streets. Other genres in Zimbabwe have large audiences because the music is deep in the streets,” he said.

“We started preparing early into the year and now I can confirm that we are half way through the necessary structures. We will be announcing finer details soon on the host city, date, submissions and nominations.”

Harrison said they had lined up “a few surprises”, which they will disclose in due course.

He urged artistes to keep working hard and churn out more music.

“I applaud all the artistes that have put out music, albums and videos this year. From what we have seen, this year is going to be a tough year. Artistes have upped their game which is a good thing for the growth of the industry and also the artists,” he said.

Last year’s awards were held in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe Music Academy, making it the first ever ceremony to be hosted outside Harare.

Hip-hop gospel musician Mudiwa walked away with four accolades for Best Hip-Hop Hustle, Video of the Year (for Slaying), Best Gospel Artiste and Best Dressed on the night, while MC Christabel “Kikky BadA$$” Mahlungwa got two for People’s Choice award and Best Female artiste.

