TWO Gweru siblings were last week jailed to a combined 110 years after they were convicted of breaking into houses and stealing goods worth $50 000.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Moses and Lucas Munemo of Ascot suburb had appeared before provincial magistrate, Pathekile Msipa, facing 92 counts of unlawful entry and theft.

Both Lucas (37) and Moses (41) pleaded not guilty to the charges, but were convicted on 81 counts after the other 11 were withdrawn after complainants failed to testify.

The duo were each sentenced to 55 years, but each had 10 years suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Five years were suspended on condition each of them restituted $13 000 to complainants.

It was the State’s case that from 2016 to February this year, the two would forcibly open windows or doors and steal electrical goods and other household items from houses in the Midlands capital.

The court heard that the duo broke into 92 houses and stole refrigerators, radios, television sets, stoves, among other goods, all valued at $50 000.

They were arrested in March following a tip-off.

