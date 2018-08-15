A MAN from Chikombedzi in Masvingo was allegedly caught red-handed trying to rape a woman he had abducted.

BY SILAS NKALA

Herly Hlongwane, whose age was not given in court papers, was not asked to plead to the attempted rape charge when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Trevor Nyatsanza, on Friday. He was remanded in custody to October 8.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega, told the court that the victim was a 22-year-old woman who resides in Beitbridge.

It is the State’s case that on July 18 at 10pm, the woman knocked off work and went to seek transport to go home, but found the bus stop deserted.

She then decided to walk and along the way she met Hlongwane, who pretended to be drunk. He allegedly turned and grabbed the woman and dragged her into the nearby bush where he attempted to rape her after gagging her mouth.

Two passersby then overheard the victim’s call for help and rushed to the scene, where they effected a citizen’s arrest on Hlongwane before handing over to the police.

