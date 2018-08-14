Furthermore, the ZDF currently has a contingent ofofficers and men participating in the Russian InternationalMilitary Games, which are being hosted by the Russian Federation,Kazakhstan,ChinaandBelarus. International military interactions of this nature, are critical in improving the operational capabilities of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as well as its image at the world stage. Most importantly, participation of our Forces at that level helps to sharpen their skills, while at the same time improving their professional conduct and preparedness to defend Zimbabwe. This is over and above the obvious benefit of improving bilateral and diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and other participating countries.

Back home, my administration is committed to progressively and comprehensively addressing the Conditions of Service of our Defence Forces, inclusive of their housing needs, as the economy improves. In addition, my administration will also pay attention to the re-equipping of our Forces, whose equipment in some instances dates back to 30 years. Ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends; in conclusion, allow me to commend Commanders of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their astute leadership and guidance to our Defence Forces. To all our officers, men and women of the ZDF, I encourage you to remain resolute, and to diligently and professionally execute your mandate to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security, interests and territorial integrity. Allow me to take this opportunity to thank our visitors, the members of the Malawian Defence Forces Football Team, for their presence to play against our ZDF select team, as part of our entertainment today. With these remarks, I wish the ZDF Family and the entire nation, a memorable Defence Forces Day celebrations.